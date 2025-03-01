Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Bob Oliver Sells 18,647 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Bob Oliver sold 18,647 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $694,600.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,396.50. The trade was a 35.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $11,998,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 53,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

