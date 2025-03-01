Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Bob Oliver Sells 18,647 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Bob Oliver sold 18,647 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $694,600.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,396.50. The trade was a 35.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Exelixis Price Performance
NASDAQ EXEL opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.72.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $11,998,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 53,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
