Certara’s (CERT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of CERT opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Certara has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,852,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 201,003 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36,386 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Certara by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

