8,400 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by California First Leasing Corp

California First Leasing Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Itron by 21.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,233.20. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,930.10. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

