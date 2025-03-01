Bank OZK Purchases 849 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,405,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,503,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,530,000 after purchasing an additional 230,349 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $365.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

