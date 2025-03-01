Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $252.63 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.