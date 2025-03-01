Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.