Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Australian Clinical Labs’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Australian Clinical Labs Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.00. The company has a market cap of $728.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18.
About Australian Clinical Labs
