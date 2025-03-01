Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALNY. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $246.75 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,003.62. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,986 shares of company stock worth $20,397,849. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,284,000 after buying an additional 92,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares in the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.