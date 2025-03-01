Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALNY. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $246.75 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,003.62. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,986 shares of company stock worth $20,397,849. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,284,000 after buying an additional 92,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares in the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

