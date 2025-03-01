Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,371,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 161,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,841,000 after acquiring an additional 105,659 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $23,321,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Medpace by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $327.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.71.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

