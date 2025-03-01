Short Interest in Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Declines By 46.9%

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 273,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Primech Stock Performance

Shares of Primech stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Primech has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Get Primech alerts:

About Primech

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Primech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.