Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 65,250 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,606,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,858,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,482 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 0.75. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $23.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

