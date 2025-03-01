Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 45.9% in February

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $9.23 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.