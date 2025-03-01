Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 42,338 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,781,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $104.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

