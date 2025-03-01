Kenneth J. Mcgrath Purchases 64,000 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath acquired 64,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,690.95. This represents a 20.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 93,359 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,673,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 421,497 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.