Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases 23,200 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$268,192.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 22,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$267,525.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 21,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 21,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.06 per share, with a total value of C$232,260.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$4,945,528.67.

AGF Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$11.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$7.37 and a one year high of C$11.95. The company has a market cap of C$760.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.46.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

