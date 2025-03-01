Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases 23,200 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$268,192.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 27th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 22,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$267,525.00.
- On Thursday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 21,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 21,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.06 per share, with a total value of C$232,260.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$4,945,528.67.
AGF Management Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$11.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$7.37 and a one year high of C$11.95. The company has a market cap of C$760.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on AGF Management
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.