Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at TD Cowen

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.01.

Get Sunrun alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $7.25 on Friday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,952.30. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,147. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.