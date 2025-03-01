Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,059 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LYB opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.