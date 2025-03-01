HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives $32.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.27.
HCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HCP
HashiCorp Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at HashiCorp
In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $609,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,042.04. This represents a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $1,626,339.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,945,767.16. This represents a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 157,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 132,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.