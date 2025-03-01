Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 405,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,954. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.
About Bank of Ireland Group
