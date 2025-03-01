Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, an increase of 274.9% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

