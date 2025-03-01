Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, an increase of 274.9% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Bridgestone Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $23.05.
Bridgestone Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgestone
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.