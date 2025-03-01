Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Decreases By 62.5%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

CBAOF remained flat at $1.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

