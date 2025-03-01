Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Decreases By 62.5%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
CBAOF remained flat at $1.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.85.
About FIBRA Terrafina
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Terrafina
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.