Promising Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 1st

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casinos and related gaming establishments. These stocks are often influenced by consumer spending trends, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions, as the success of casino operations typically depends on factors like tourism, disposable income, and local market regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.69. 2,031,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.00. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 6,212,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,440,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. 4,439,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

