Best Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – March 1st

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares in companies that design, manufacture, and sell vehicles and automotive components. These stocks represent ownership in an industry that encompasses a wide range of activities, from producing cars and trucks to supplying parts and technology for modern transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.81. 387,840,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,489,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.33. 115,346,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.35 and a 200 day moving average of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $943.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.10. 27,895,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,601,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

