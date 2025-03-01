Best Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now – March 1st

Alphabet, Salesforce, UnitedHealth Group, Oracle, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares issued by companies that operate within the healthcare sector, such as those involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, and healthcare services. These stocks offer investors exposure to an industry driven by innovation, demographic trends, and regulatory factors, often making them a key component of a balanced portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,075,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,968,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average is $176.11. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.63. 10,860,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.21. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.95. 6,141,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.16.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,838,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756,456. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.36. The firm has a market cap of $464.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a one year low of $110.36 and a one year high of $198.31.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,037,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.06. The company has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

