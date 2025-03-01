Best Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – March 1st

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Autodesk, Arista Networks, Target, Verizon Communications, and NetApp are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares in companies that operate within the broad entertainment industry, including film production, television, streaming services, gaming, and live performance events. These stocks offer investors exposure to revenue streams generated from content creation, distribution, and licensing, with performance often impacted by consumer trends, technological changes, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.45. 24,773,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,593,822. The stock has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.82. 14,604,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,337,681. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.23. 5,093,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,745. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.83.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.10. 12,432,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,723,314. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.08.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.37. 8,891,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,187,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,091,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NetApp stock traded down $18.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,000,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 12-month low of $88.49 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

