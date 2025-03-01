Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Announces Dividend of $0.32

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

About Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

