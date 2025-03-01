Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Announces Dividend of $0.32

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.
About Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.