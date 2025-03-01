Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Oportun Financial stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Mohit Daswani bought 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,503.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,108.06. The trade was a 21.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oportun Financial

(Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.