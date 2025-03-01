Lynch Group Holdings Limited (LGL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 18th

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Lynch Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Lynch Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17. The company has a market cap of $219.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Lynch Group alerts:

About Lynch Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.