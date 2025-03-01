Lynch Group Holdings Limited (LGL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 18th

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Lynch Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Lynch Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17. The company has a market cap of $219.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.27.
About Lynch Group
