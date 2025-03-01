Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,239,000 after purchasing an additional 146,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.