Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,239,000 after purchasing an additional 146,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock – Why They’re Doubling Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.