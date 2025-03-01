Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS TBTC opened at $3.99 on Friday. Table Trac has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Table Trac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

