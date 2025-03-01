Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -149.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.08. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.