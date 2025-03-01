Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 5,204 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 198,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $224.91 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $194.38 and a 52-week high of $226.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

