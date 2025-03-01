First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FPF opened at $18.77 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

