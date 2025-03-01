Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 610,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

