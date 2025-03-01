Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Increases By 97.4%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
APPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.
Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.38.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
