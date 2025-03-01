Brokers Offer Predictions for LOW Q1 Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2027 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

NYSE LOW opened at $248.71 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,954,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $314,435,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after buying an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

