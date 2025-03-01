Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PARAA Q1 Earnings

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%.

Paramount Global stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $26.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 125,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 102,165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,177 shares during the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

