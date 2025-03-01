GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Short Interest Up 124.0% in February

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the January 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,676,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 103,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 70,491 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMDL stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

