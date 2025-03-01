Linscomb Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

