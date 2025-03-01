Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $10.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:COUR opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Coursera has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

