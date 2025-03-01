Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $77.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,813,000. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,689 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,406 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QSR stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.29.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
