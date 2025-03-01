Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $77.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,211.83. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,726 shares of company stock worth $24,662,800. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,813,000. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,689 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,406 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.