Derwent London (LON:DLN) Releases Earnings Results

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 106.50 ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Derwent London had a negative net margin of 129.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%.

Derwent London Stock Performance

LON DLN opened at GBX 1,839 ($23.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,928.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,530 ($31.82).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Derwent London to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

