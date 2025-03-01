KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.72. 141,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 51,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

Get KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.20% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.