T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.32.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

