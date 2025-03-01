TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Earnings Results

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $567.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.73 million. TTEC updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-1.200 EPS.

TTEC Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $161.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

