NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.36. Approximately 10,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 14,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56.

About NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF

The Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit ratings while utilizing a US large-cap put-spread strategy.

