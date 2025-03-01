TD Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,151,097,000 after buying an additional 354,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,854,000 after buying an additional 542,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,075,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,790,000 after buying an additional 2,705,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $108.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

