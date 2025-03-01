SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. SoundHound AI updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 17.7 %

SOUN opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.56. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,154.99. This represents a 15.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $851,306.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,949.25. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,722,918 shares of company stock valued at $44,935,943 over the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

