Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,257.98. The trade was a 17.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,346 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $607.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.41. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

