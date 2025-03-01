Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9,843.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,669 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $38,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,160,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 837,963 shares of company stock valued at $72,883,012. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $85.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.